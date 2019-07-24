As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Market Valuation Rose, Verity & Verity Has Lifted Position by $1.47 Million; Post Holdings (POST) Shareholder Route One Investment Company LP Increased Position

Route One Investment Company Lp increased its stake in Post Holdings Inc. (POST) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Route One Investment Company Lp bought 97,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.92 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $647.68M, up from 5.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Route One Investment Company Lp who had been investing in Post Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $111.7. About 402,267 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 41.79% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Post Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POST); 28/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS PLANS IPO OF PRIVATE BRANDS BUSINESS; 19/03/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS FORECASTS 450.00B YEN FY17 NET INCOME; 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Weighs Proposed IPO of Private Brands Business; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – CAUSE OF FIRE AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT, WHICH STARTED IN DUCT WORK OF AN OVEN, IS BEING INVESTIGATED; 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Amendment to Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offeri; 24/04/2018 – Post Holdings Short-Interest Ratio Rises 48% to 14 Days; 15/05/2018 – JAPAN POST HOLDINGS 6178.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 460.62 BLN YEN VS LOSS 28.98 YEN, 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 330.00 BLN YEN (-28.4 %); 08/03/2018 Post Holdings Announces Repricing of Approximately $2.2 Billion Term Loan

Verity & Verity Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 29.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity & Verity Llc bought 8,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,351 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, up from 28,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity & Verity Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $194.44. About 1.05 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Invest Adviser Ltd Company holds 2,263 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested in 0.15% or 2.14M shares. 77,991 were reported by Autus Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Cibc Savings Bank Usa owns 11,701 shares. Csat Advisory LP invested in 18 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation holds 2,954 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 19,869 shares. Suncoast Equity accumulated 202,797 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 407,795 shares. Peoples Financial Svcs accumulated 1,415 shares. Bancorporation Of America De has invested 0.21% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bridges Invest Management holds 0.29% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 41,065 shares. Grand Jean Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.33% or 4,556 shares. Ativo Capital Ltd Com holds 14,078 shares or 1.04% of its portfolio. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma has 141,697 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.

Verity & Verity Llc, which manages about $217.83 million and $435.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 8,454 shares to 95,033 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,427 shares, and cut its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Accenture Named a Leader by Gartner in Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA® Application Services, Worldwide Magic Quadrant – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accenture Ascends: Buying This Breakout – Seeking Alpha” published on April 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Accenture Interactive and Cannes Lions Extend Exclusive 2019 Festival Content to Entire Creative Industry – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “KBS’ 500 West Madison to be Rebranded as Accenture Tower – Business Wire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Route One Investment Company Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $4.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,000 shares to 1.56 million shares, valued at $260.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $16.25 million activity. CALLISON EDWIN H had bought 280 shares worth $28,157 on Monday, February 11. STIRITZ WILLIAM P had bought 134,059 shares worth $12.96M on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cls Invs Lc has 0% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 100 shares. 12,700 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Ameritas Prns holds 19,457 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Seabridge Investment Ltd Com has 10,815 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Moors And Cabot reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 2,451 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brinker Cap Inc reported 20,674 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mgmt invested in 1,156 shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.02% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) or 36,618 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 215 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street stated it has 0.01% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). B & T Capital Management Dba Alpha Capital Management reported 13,975 shares. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 102,463 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Beck Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 9,082 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Food sector on watch after soft earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Bank of Americaâ€™s stock seesaws to a gain after post-earnings conference call – MarketWatch” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medallia: Compelling Buy Even After 76% IPO Pop – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “The market is nearing a milestone that could be more important than Dow 27,000, S&P 500 3000 – CNBC” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Stocks To Watch For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.