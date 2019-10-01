As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Valmark Advisers Decreased by $2.07 Million Its Position; Ormat Technologies (ORA) Shareholder Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Trimmed Stake by $6.76 Million as Stock Rose

Valmark Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valmark Advisers Inc sold 11,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70 million, down from 31,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $190.43. About 751,964 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey Shows; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 107,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 538,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12M, down from 645,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $73.61. About 36,839 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 03/05/2018 – ORMAT TO GET OPIC LOAN OF UP TO $124.7M FOR GEOTHERMAL PLANT; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – UPDATE FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE TO INCLUDE FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION OF U.S. GEOTHERMAL’S ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – TAKING ELECTRICITY GENERATION OFFLINE TO SECURE PUNA FACILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN; 22/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE, MAINTAIN POWER PLANT & WILL RECEIVE ALL DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW GENERATED BY POWER PLANT; 23/04/2018 – U.S. Geothermal Inc. Hldrs Approve Merger Deal With Ormat; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CO’S CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION PRIMARILY RELATING TO COS VALUATION ALLOWANCE; 16/05/2018 – Ormat: Restatement Is Expected to Impact the “Income Tax (Provision) Benefit” Line Item in the Company’s Statements of Operations; 16/05/2018 – Ormat Announces That It Will Restate Its Second, Third and Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Statements; Announces Delay in Filing Its First Quarter 2018 Financial Statements; 16/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC ORA.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $57; 16/04/2018 – Ormat`s Viridity to Begin Construction of 40MWh Energy Storage Systems in New Jersey

Valmark Advisers Inc, which manages about $4.84 billion and $4.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 10,978 shares to 43,104 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 4,885 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Florida-based Transamerica Fin Inc has invested 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Birch Hill Invest Advsr Lc holds 0.37% or 27,463 shares. Rampart Mngmt Co Limited reported 0.25% stake. Axa has invested 0.42% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Wms Prns Ltd Liability Co invested 0.15% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Markel Corp stated it has 159,400 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Donaldson Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.1% or 202,619 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.47% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Trust Of Oklahoma has 22,338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 324 shares. St Germain D J Communications holds 1,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 155 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 419,023 shares. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il stated it has 700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moody Natl Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ORA shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 21.23 million shares or 0.96% more from 21.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Bank reported 1,182 shares. 301 were accumulated by Quantbot Limited Partnership. Susquehanna Intl Group Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,699 shares. Somerville Kurt F holds 13,255 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) for 38 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company reported 193 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0% or 840,780 shares in its portfolio. 254 were accumulated by Pnc Financial Services Grp. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co stated it has 1,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Geode Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 4,218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has invested 0% in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Aperio Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA). Invesco Limited owns 257,258 shares.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 1.04M shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (VOO) by 385,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (NYSE:PRGO).

Analysts await Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.31 per share. ORA’s profit will be $16.83M for 55.77 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ormat Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.50% negative EPS growth.

