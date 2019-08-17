As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Market Valuation Rose, Praesidium Investment Management Company Has Increased by $2.97 Million Its Holding; 10-15 Associates Stake in Abbvie (ABBV) Has Lifted as Share Price Declined

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 1.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 16,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 929,917 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.68 million, up from 913,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 2.49M shares traded or 39.75% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill

10-15 Associates Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 10-15 Associates Inc bought 8,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 140,370 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31 million, up from 131,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 10-15 Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Significantly Inhibited Radiographic Progression at Week 26 Compared to Placebo; 24/04/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Monotherapy Wasn’t Powered for Statistical Significance; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Epoch Investment Prns has invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Haverford Trust owns 801,050 shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 60,708 shares. Atria Limited Liability holds 38,047 shares. Raymond James Associates reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Co owns 0.74% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 10,735 shares. Citizens And Northern, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,232 shares. Highstreet Asset Management stated it has 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp owns 1,385 shares. 33,404 are held by Colonial Tru. Ameriprise Financial reported 1.44M shares. Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1.66M shares. 159,502 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Atlantic Union Bancorp reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fernwood Lc stated it has 3,090 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 1.41% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Blb&B Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.51% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Corp has 3,840 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Granite Partners Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 30,418 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 343,310 shares. Rmb Cap Management Lc reported 84,808 shares. Hartford Finance Mngmt holds 0.55% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 20,000 shares. Moreover, Jlb has 1.07% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 62,793 shares. Banque Pictet Cie stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mutual Of Omaha Bankshares Wealth Mngmt has 124,548 shares for 3.02% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 1.13 million shares. Voloridge Investment Management Limited Com stated it has 0.85% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Parsons Cap Mgmt Inc Ri reported 75,748 shares. At Financial Bank invested in 0.26% or 26,088 shares. Weybosset Research Limited Liability has invested 2.11% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

10-15 Associates Inc, which manages about $592.54 million and $465.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 75,865 shares to 97,053 shares, valued at $12.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 45,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,280 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).