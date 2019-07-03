As Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Market Valuation Rose, Choate Investment Advisors Lifted Holding; Varian Med Sys (VAR) Stake Maintained by Capital Counsel Llc

Capital Counsel Llc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 313,545 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.44M, up from 307,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $138.87. About 546,229 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 10.68% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 14/05/2018 – varian medical systems inc. | halcyon | K181032 | 05/09/2018 |; 22/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N – CO IS COMMITTED TO TERMS OF VARIAN SCHEME AT PURCHASE PRICE OFFERED BY VARIAN OF A$28 PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | eclipse treatment planning system | K181145 | 05/18/2018 |; 30/05/2018 – Varian Halcyon Systems Expand Access to Cancer Care at Three Centers in Africa; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX SAYS VARIAN HAS INDICATED IT WILL STICK TO ITS PROPOSAL; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $688.4M; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Varian Medical Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VAR)

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 39.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 2,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,571 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $190.97. About 1.06 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 21/05/2018 – ACCENTURE GETS U.S. PATENT FOR ZBX AI PLATFORM; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE CEO – FOR THE FIRST HALF OF FISCAL ’18, REVENUE FROM “THE NEW” WAS NEARLY $11 BLN, MORE THAN 55 PCT OF TOTAL REVENUE – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Banks Must Invest in Reskilling Their Workforces to Seize AI-driven Growth Opportunities, Accenture Report Finds; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd reported 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 20,809 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bokf Na holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 53,637 shares. Fincl Counselors stated it has 4,138 shares. Contravisory Mngmt Inc holds 2.7% or 39,501 shares. Schulhoff And Inc reported 13,822 shares. Amica Mutual Commerce holds 25,435 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust stated it has 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Appleton Prns Ma has 0.75% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Roundview Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,620 shares. California-based Cetera Advisor Net Ltd has invested 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bessemer Gru holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 285,548 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0.8% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Tru reported 7,471 shares.

Choate Investment Advisors, which manages about $3.44B and $1.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 145,936 shares to 528,471 shares, valued at $40.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,544 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,045 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accenture: In A League Of Its Own – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Accenture (ACN) Acquires Deja vu Security – StreetInsider.com” published on June 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Accenture Named ‘Partner of the Year’ by Pegasystems for Seventh Consecutive Year – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Collaborates with Corteva Agriscience on Pilot Program to Bring Technology Skilling to Rural Iowa – Business Wire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Capital Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.48 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc Com (NYSE:RHT) by 8,029 shares to 605,396 shares, valued at $110.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold VAR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0.05% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moreover, Guggenheim Cap has 0.04% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 32,812 shares. Ameriprise Fin accumulated 980,719 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited owns 37,055 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 1,600 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd stated it has 18,000 shares. Camarda Fin Advsrs has 4 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Ptnrs Gru Lc has invested 0.03% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). The Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.1% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.3% or 226,402 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has 0.01% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund accumulated 0.06% or 1,805 shares. Robecosam Ag has invested 0.01% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $4.45 million activity.