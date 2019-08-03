As Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Bourgeon Capital Management Cut Position; Levin Capital Strategies LP Holding in Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Has Lowered by $1.22 Million

Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 13,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 71,495 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43 million, down from 85,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $79.85. About 559,091 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty 1Q Rev $301.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ SL Green Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLG); 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q REV. $301.7M, EST. $346.0M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN DURELS: IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS WITH ‘COUPLE OF THOSE’; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 – SL Green Announces Sale of 1745 Broadway Office Condominium and Two Suburban Office Properties; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 17,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 34,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc F Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 1.79M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise Transformation; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 REV VIEW $38.41 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 18,115 shares to 232,901 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Novagold Resources (NYSEMKT:NG) by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Amber Rd Inc (NYSE:AMBR).

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $142.56M for 11.54 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold SLG shares while 118 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 78.55 million shares or 1.47% less from 79.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technologies Lp accumulated 19,909 shares. Mackenzie Finance holds 0% or 12,275 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Nv holds 0% or 30,251 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Hldg Inc reported 12,113 shares. Voloridge Mngmt Limited Com has 0.08% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Retirement Of Alabama reported 38,967 shares. Westpac Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Moreover, Kentucky Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Macquarie Group Limited owns 38,935 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cohen And Steers invested in 0% or 5,505 shares. Parkside Savings Bank Trust reported 0% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). Axa holds 0% or 4,173 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0.08% of its portfolio in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) for 6.40 million shares. Long Pond Lp invested 1.71% in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG). 2,362 were accumulated by Hrt Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 42,473 shares for 3.52% of their portfolio. Commerce Bancshares holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 35,815 shares. Principal Fincl Gp holds 1.33M shares. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 0.11% or 4,545 shares. Diversified accumulated 9,679 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt holds 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 5,765 shares. Randolph Co Incorporated holds 2.5% or 72,555 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.19% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Washington Trust accumulated 1.05% or 107,824 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc invested in 512,595 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Ima Wealth Inc has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 10,658 shares. Bridges Inv has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 2,904 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Company Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 45,896 shares.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 19,454 shares to 75,454 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 35,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc F (NYSE:ETN).