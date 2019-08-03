As Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Bourgeon Capital Management Has Trimmed Position; Woodmont Investment Counsel Stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Upped by $713,502 as Market Value Rose

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 17,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 34,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc F Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $193.01. About 1.79 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 13,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The hedge fund held 33,919 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 20,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $56.71. About 329,762 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500. Some Historical PNFP News: 11/04/2018 – Pinnacle Adds 10 Revenue Producers in the Carolinas and Virginia During 1Q 2018; 30/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Group Dinner Set By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 16/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial 1Q Rev $218.7M; 26/03/2018 Hartford MidCap Adds Pinnacle Financial; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Declares Quarter Cash Dividend of 14c; 23/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 17/04/2018 – Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces 1Q18 Dividend; 22/05/2018 – Pinnacle Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.3% of Pinnacle Financial

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09B for 28.22 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (NYSE:SNE) by 21,750 shares to 111,825 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd F (NYSE:SLB) by 13,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,292 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:COST) by 9,051 shares to 200 shares, valued at $48,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put) by 44,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,500 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

