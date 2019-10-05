As Accenture Plc Cls A Usd (ACN) Stock Rose, Windward Capital Management Company Decreased Position; Veritas Investment Management Llp Has Raised Holding in Xylem Inc/Ny (XYL)

Veritas Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Xylem Inc/Ny (XYL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Investment Management Llp bought 26,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 755,125 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $63.13 million, up from 729,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Xylem Inc/Ny for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $75.97. About 457,878 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

Windward Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Cls A Usd (ACN) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windward Capital Management Company sold 2,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 159,357 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.44 million, down from 161,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windward Capital Management Company who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cls A Usd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.16B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $189.64. About 1.53 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to AI to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR TO BE 14.8 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Com owns 52,634 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 8,793 shares stake. Advisory Rech Incorporated has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 133,074 shares. Conning invested in 0.07% or 11,970 shares. Foster Motley has 29,162 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.22% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mirae Asset owns 46,739 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor has 501,354 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. 1.86 million are owned by Capital. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc reported 126,600 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Com has 0.56% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,874 shares. Saturna Cap has invested 0.07% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

