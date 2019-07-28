As Accenture Plc Class A (ACN) Stock Rose, Plante Moran Financial Advisors Trimmed Stake by $830,025; Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Holder Stack Financial Management Has Lowered Position by $602,582

Stack Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stack Financial Management Inc sold 8,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 405,759 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.16 million, down from 413,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.94% or $8.13 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 20.85 million shares traded or 172.13% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Coffee Brands Fight California Ruling on Cancer Warnings; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks’ attempts at selling `culture’ comes back to haunt them; 17/04/2018 – WPEC CBS12 News: BREAKING: Starbucks to close all stores nationwide to conduct racial-bias training; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee break brewing after Whitbread investors stir; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks, Philadelphia Settle With Two Men Arrested at Cafe; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks, Chipotle and others are offering up a new employee perk: Paying for their education; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS 2Q ADJ. EPS 53C, EST. 53C; COMPS UP 2%, EST. UP 1.9%; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Agreement Excludes Ready-to-Drink Products, Sales within Starbucks Coffee Shops; 24/04/2018 – Three African American Racial Justice Leaders Respond To Starbucks Effort To End Bias In Its Company

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Class A (ACN) by 68.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc sold 4,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,184 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384,000, down from 6,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.25M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q BOOKINGS $10.3B; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®

Plante Moran Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $10.58B and $323.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dte Energy Holding Co (NYSE:DTE) by 20,211 shares to 161,033 shares, valued at $20.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stack Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.09B and $834.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 7,885 shares to 156,089 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 15,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,684 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $31.99 million activity. Varma Vivek C had sold 50,470 shares worth $3.50M. CULVER JOHN also sold $11.64 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Thursday, February 7.