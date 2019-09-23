As Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Farr Miller & Washington Trimmed Its Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Bokf Increased Its Holding

Bokf increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf bought 18,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 497,425 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.64 million, up from 478,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $139.59. About 7.12 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 28/03/2018 – Most people in Silicon Valley ‘have regrets right now,’ says Microsoft’s Jaron Lanier; 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 16/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $100; 11/04/2018 – CompuCom Recertifies as Microsoft Gold Partner and Cloud Solution Provider; 07/03/2018 – UPMC and Health Catalyst honored as recipients of the 2018 Microsoft Health Innovation Award; 08/03/2018 – lmaging3 Announces the Appointment of Joe Biehl as CFO; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio — Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 lntegrator

Farr Miller & Washington Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc sold 1,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 217,870 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.26 million, down from 219,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $193.85. About 425,471 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.34 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Century has invested 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Capstone Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 3,899 shares. Oarsman Capital has invested 0.4% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Burt Wealth Advsr reported 800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Waters Parkerson And Lc owns 226,769 shares for 3.4% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Geode Cap Management Llc has 0.44% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Artemis Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.28% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 128,432 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp has invested 0.58% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). North Star Asset invested in 0.05% or 3,800 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Com reported 340 shares. Globeflex Ltd Partnership, a California-based fund reported 8 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 40 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.07M were reported by Alberta Inv Mgmt. Hartford Invest holds 3.59% or 963,031 shares. Check Management Ca holds 0.05% or 6,872 shares. Registered Invest Advisor holds 4.71% or 62,666 shares. Greylin Mangement has invested 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Manufacturers Life Company The has 14.33M shares for 2.23% of their portfolio. Boston Advsrs Llc invested in 363,284 shares or 2.6% of the stock. 794,568 are owned by Bartlett And Comm Ltd Co. Md Sass Invsts Services holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,215 shares. Parsons Mngmt Ri stated it has 152,678 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.37% or 230,769 shares. Grandfield Dodd Limited Co stated it has 396,494 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs owns 2,213 shares. Cim Limited Liability reported 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 24,892 shares.