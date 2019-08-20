As Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Shares Rose, Holder Capital International Sarl Lowered by $1.65 Million Its Position; Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Stock Rose While Twin Tree Management LP Cut Its Stake by $2.55 Million

Twin Tree Management Lp decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by 95.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp sold 21,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1,131 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134,000, down from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $141.74. About 772,517 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 55.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 7,398 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, down from 16,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $194.23. About 995,430 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – CONSULTING NET REVENUES FOR QUARTER WERE $5.16 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 17 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.40 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 0.31% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2.78 million shares. Moreover, Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company has 0.31% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 112,754 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 177,696 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Greenleaf Tru, Michigan-based fund reported 13,550 shares. Cincinnati Corp stated it has 345,000 shares or 2.45% of all its holdings. Drexel Morgan And invested in 0.41% or 2,610 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.02% or 10,658 shares. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh reported 0.1% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sequoia Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 5,634 shares. 1.10M were accumulated by Cap International. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 209,114 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 959,796 shares. 2,403 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated. Lee Danner & Bass invested 3.17% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21M for 20.72 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39 million and $19.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 237,116 shares to 287,316 shares, valued at $9.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM) by 142,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).