As Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Shares Rose, Bp Plc Has Cut by $2.28 Million Its Stake; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Holder Jana Partners Increased Holding by $91.17 Million as Share Value Declined

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42M, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $82.67. About 3.93M shares traded or 120.27% up from the average. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10%; 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5 pct on strong holiday quarter; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – INCREASING INVESTMENT NOW IN CERTAIN AREAS ARE EXPECTED TO HINDER PRE-TAX EARNINGS GROWTH IN NEAR-TERM; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co 1Q Net $142.3M; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Blazes 16% Higher – Will It Fizzle?; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY AUTHORIZES $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – ASAP Ferg is the first male rapper to act as a spokesman for Tiffany & Co

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 16.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Plc sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 68,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.97 million, down from 81,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Plc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $197.16. About 1.56M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $6.40 TO $6.49; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70

Bp Plc, which manages about $2.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 36,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $21.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos (NYSE:IPG).

