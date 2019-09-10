As Accenture Plc (ACN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Monetary Management Group Has Upped Stake; Intl Business Machines (IBM) Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Lifted Stake

Monetary Management Group Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 543.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc bought 8,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 9,650 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $6.29 during the last trading session, reaching $194.83. About 2.57 million shares traded or 42.01% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Intl Business Machines (IBM) by 103.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 11,978 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 5,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Intl Business Machines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $142.6. About 4.00M shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 24/05/2018 – FRESCHE SOLUTIONS, A PROVIDER OF IBM l APPLICATION MODERNIZATION AND MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, ANNOUNCED IT SECURED $60 MLN OF FINANCING; 20/03/2018 – IBM Upgrades AI Tools Available on Its Cloud Storage Service; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 17/04/2018 – IBM Expects FY18 Operating EPS of at Least $13.80; 14/03/2018 – IBM Study: Responding to Cybersecurity lncidents Still a Major Challenge for Businesses; 16/04/2018 – New Survey Finds Deep Consumer Anxiety over Data Privacy and Security; 22/05/2018 – Apollo Hospitals Adopts IBM Watson for Oncology and IBM Watson for Genomics to Help Physicians Make Data-Driven Cancer Care Decisions; 05/04/2018 – Rabobank Desensitizes Client Data for GDPR and DevOps with IBM

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Launching GRIT for Veterans and Wipro (NYSE: $WIT) Expands Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Win the Cloud Wars with a Position in IBM Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Great Tech Stocks to Buy for the Future – Investorplace.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dow’s 386-point rally led by gains in shares of Caterpillar, IBM – MarketWatch” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar invested in 0.18% or 54,392 shares. Capstone Financial Advsrs stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Co reported 0.09% stake. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank holds 0.23% or 10,985 shares in its portfolio. Quantum Cap Management reported 0.48% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Western Mngmt invested in 3.67% or 1,826 shares. Bokf Na reported 80,734 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.08% or 10,697 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Grp reported 2,900 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ntv Asset Mgmt Llc reported 14,278 shares stake. Montgomery Invest Mngmt Inc accumulated 76,803 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 4,694 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny has invested 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Bessemer Gru Inc stated it has 978,142 shares. Roanoke Asset Corp Ny has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Var Rate Pfd by 127,045 shares to 36,300 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLK) by 70,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,544 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Acwi Etf (ACWI).

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dow Dupont Inc Com by 23,580 shares to 6,447 shares, valued at $344,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 17,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,479 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Company owns 2,184 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 13,038 are owned by Iberiabank Corporation. Atwood Palmer invested in 80 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Inv Management invested in 660,998 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.67% or 3.10 million shares in its portfolio. 3,938 were accumulated by Lateef Mgmt L P. Polar Capital Llp invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Covington Advisors accumulated 43,077 shares. Howe And Rusling Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Waters Parkerson And Company Limited Liability Corporation owns 230,081 shares or 3.4% of their US portfolio. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,186 shares stake. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,933 shares. Cleararc reported 0.51% stake. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Amer Bankshares accumulated 30,545 shares.