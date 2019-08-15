As Accenture Plc (ACN) Valuation Rose, Boston Research & Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Triangle Securities Wealth Management Lifted Position in Chevron New (CVX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought 2,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, up from 16,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $116.13. About 3.51M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 07/03/2018 – CHEVRON NORTH AMERICA HEAD SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 10/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/10/2018 05:27 PM

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 1,765 shares as the company's stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 28,231 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97M, up from 26,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $188.77. About 1.20 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Why We’re Buying Calls On Accenture Stock – Schaeffers Research” on August 06, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Interactive Reports Acquisition of INSITUM – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Themiddlemarket.com‘s news article titled: “M&A wrap: Merck, Amgen, Silver Lake, GIC, Ancestry.com, Vista – Mergers & Acquisitions” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron declares $1.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Triangle Securities Wealth Management, which manages about $617.85M and $190.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 15,150 shares to 26,240 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 3,186 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,259 shares, and cut its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

