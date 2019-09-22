As Accenture Plc (ACN) Stock Rose, Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Cut by $7.80 Million Its Stake; Northrock Partners Position In Target (TGT) Was Upped

Marathon Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp sold 42,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 238,614 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.09M, down from 281,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 1.76M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Opens Digital Ad-Buying Division, Further Encroaching on Agencies’ Turf; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees FY EPS $6.40-EPS $6.49; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 140.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 159,553 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 273,135 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.66M, up from 113,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $106.67. About 4.27 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Net $1.1B; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – TO OFFER FREE TWO DAY DELIVER ON “HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF ITEMS” ON WEBSITE – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Target Corporation at ‘A-‘; Outlook Revised to Stable; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26 before the open. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 28.23 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual earnings per share reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Evanson Asset Ltd stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Joel Isaacson And Limited Com stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Notis holds 8,829 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Optimum Invest Advisors has 0.12% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Cibc Bank Usa has invested 0.28% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Saturna Cap Corp has 0.07% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 12,552 shares. 201,600 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Select Equity Group Inc Lp owns 0% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 123,016 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc accumulated 7,341 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Parkside Fincl Bank & holds 0.07% or 1,137 shares in its portfolio. First Merchants has 34,985 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.69% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 18,248 shares. Stifel Finance Corporation holds 0.47% or 976,563 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 83,233 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Citizens And Northern invested in 0.22% or 2,155 shares.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Class C by 1,972 shares to 112,272 shares, valued at $121.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 6,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 431,346 shares, and has risen its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $349.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF) by 7,869 shares to 280,747 shares, valued at $44.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,601 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).