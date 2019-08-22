As Accenture Plc (ACN) Stock Rose, Baldwin Brothers Boosted Its Stake by $461,824; Centre Asset Management Holds Stake in Facebook (FB)

Centre Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook (FB) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centre Asset Management Llc bought 2,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 76,160 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 73,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centre Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $182.39. About 9.26 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 02/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg responds to Tim Cook’s critique of Facebook; 29/03/2018 – British lawmakers publish evidence from Cambridge Analytica whistleblower; 03/04/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 19/03/2018 – WYDEN ASKS FACEBOOK IF IT HAS MADE ATTEMPTS TO IDENTIFY OR NOTIFY 50 MILLION USERS IMPACTED BY REPORTED MISUSE OF THIRD-PARTY DATA ACCESS; 21/03/2018 – Chris Newlands: Exclusive: Fidelity loses $2bn from Facebook share price fall; 26/03/2018 – FTC: Takes Very Seriously Press Reports Raising Substantial Concerns About Facebook Privacy Practices; 01/05/2018 – US needs to catch up with Europe to regulate tech giants like Facebook, congressman says; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK AND ADOBE; 26/03/2018 – FTC Confirms It Is Investigating Facebook’s Data Practices (Video); 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO PLANS TO TESTIFY BEFORE U.S. CONGRESS ON DATA PRIVACY ISSUES

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 2,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 47,347 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 44,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $196.57. About 754,947 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,995 shares to 120,386 shares, valued at $14.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,995 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wade G W & holds 55,724 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.08% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,090 shares. Legacy Incorporated has 33,068 shares for 2.72% of their portfolio. Bourgeon Cap Management Lc holds 1.84% or 17,797 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private Co stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.3% stake. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 154,513 shares. Fil Limited holds 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 176 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Llc holds 9,232 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Cypress Ltd Llc reported 6,348 shares. Bridges Invest reported 41,065 shares. Jones Finance Lllp accumulated 0% or 2,271 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation invested in 0.02% or 395 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 1.26% or 33,814 shares. South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 113,110 shares.

