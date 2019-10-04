As Accenture Plc (ACN) Stock Price Rose, Hallmark Capital Management Decreased Position; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) Cut as Shares Declined

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 14,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 29,475 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, down from 44,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 1.15M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 19/03/2018 – KKR Expands Position in Eagle Ford With $765 Million Cabot Deal; 23/05/2018 – Richland Source: Community caretakers block access to Cabot Oil fracking site; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Adj EPS 28c; 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SlEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 4,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 107,452 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.85M, down from 111,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $188.53. About 279,293 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Industrial Manufacturers Turning to Al to “Turbocharge” Products and Services, According to Accenture Report; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 108,631 are owned by Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.58% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 369,861 shares. Advsrs Asset Mngmt stated it has 105,339 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 8,278 shares. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 397,609 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Capital invested in 0.08% or 4,010 shares. Roffman Miller Pa holds 0.05% or 2,322 shares. Manchester Mngmt Ltd owns 1,282 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.06% stake. Asset Mgmt One invested in 362,051 shares or 0.33% of the stock. First Merchants holds 1.03% or 34,985 shares. Cibc Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 107,370 shares. Mrj Cap reported 2.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Jaffetilchin Inv Partners Limited Liability Co reported 1,129 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Art Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 9,171 shares.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $942.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9,327 shares to 107,052 shares, valued at $19.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR) by 6,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $622,550 activity. 20,000 shares valued at $326,723 were bought by DINGES DAN O on Friday, August 16. 7,500 Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares with value of $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J.

Analysts await Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. COG’s profit will be $121.70M for 14.82 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.01% stake. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 787,129 shares. D E Shaw invested in 0.03% or 1.09M shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Tobam has invested 0.98% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). First Personal Fin has invested 0% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Riverpark Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 228,509 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Liability Corporation owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Parkside Comml Bank & Trust has 359 shares. White Pine Investment stated it has 1.2% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). The Kansas-based Cognios Ltd Com has invested 0.73% in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG). Palisade Management Limited Liability Corp Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,335 shares. Aviva Public Limited reported 157,419 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.