As Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Rose, Holder Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Decreased by $703,248 Its Stake; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shareholder Ionic Capital Management Upped Stake by $441,000 as Shares Declined

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 3,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 128,527 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.75 million, down from 132,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 1.85M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 14/03/2018 – Industry Consortium Successfully Tests Blockchain Solution Developed by Accenture That Could Revolutionize Ocean Shipping; 15/03/2018 – Potential Benefits of Artificial Intelligence Outweigh Citizen Concerns About Responsible Use by Government, Accenture Survey; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide

Ionic Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc bought 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 19,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $889,000, up from 9,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Rev $5.19B; 19/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Rogers Free Library Thu, 4/19/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 23/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Town Council Fri, 3/23/2018, 7:30 PM; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In rebuke to pharma, one-fifth of Bristol-Myers shareholders favor proposal tying pricing risks to executive pay; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 19,869 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability Corp holds 200,137 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.65% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 230,780 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Lc invested in 0.05% or 16,217 shares. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Yhb Advisors holds 0.03% or 1,106 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Lc invested in 66,546 shares. Miller Mgmt Lp reported 1,833 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.89% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hendershot reported 24,277 shares. Moreover, Burney Co has 1.2% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sather Financial Gp Incorporated owns 43,954 shares for 1.54% of their portfolio. Portland Global Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0.1% or 1,663 shares. Css Ltd Liability Co Il holds 0.01% or 700 shares.

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co, which manages about $1.28 billion and $1.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,284 shares to 191,674 shares, valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 16,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors And Cabot Inc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 108,673 shares. Hm Payson Com holds 0.15% or 93,153 shares. 329 were reported by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc. Cutter Brokerage has 0.5% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Capwealth Advisors Ltd Co holds 204,774 shares or 1.33% of its portfolio. Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Assetmark holds 0% or 2,953 shares. Century holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 2.11 million shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 845,708 shares. The California-based Mirador Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.85% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Howe Rusling Inc accumulated 253,792 shares. Victory Cap Management Incorporated owns 687,797 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Finemark Bank And Tru holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 117,130 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Mgmt invested in 7,600 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 374,789 shares.

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83B and $963.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 27,535 shares to 23,150 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 117,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,662 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Call) (NASDAQ:ZION).

