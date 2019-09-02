As Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Rose, Baldwin Brothers Raised Stake by $461,824; Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Holder Edgewood Management Lowered Its Holding

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 35.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 6.28 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 11.65M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $844.11 million, down from 17.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.78M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 12/03/2018 Cognizant To Acquire Bolder Healthcare Solutions To Expand Revenue Cycle Management Services For Providers; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT – CO’S BUSINESS OPS, ASSOCIATES AND WORK WITH CLIENTS NOT IMPACTED BY ACTIONS RECENTLY ATTEMPTED BY INDIAN IT DEPARTMENT; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 2,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 47,347 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, up from 44,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.18M shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $28.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.03M shares to 6.83M shares, valued at $1.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 48,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $569.04M for 14.62 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Makes Cognizant (CTSH) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CTSH, PEP, TTWO – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mu Invs Ltd reported 3.93% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 143,848 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott. Personal Advisors has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt owns 79,180 shares or 4.3% of their US portfolio. Kepos Capital LP invested in 0.5% or 91,575 shares. Ancora Limited Liability Company reported 32,479 shares stake. Blair William & Com Il accumulated 40,516 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co invested in 0.05% or 4,984 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Natl Pension Ser holds 0.18% or 635,040 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 3,355 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 399,036 shares. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 4.72 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt owns 0.52% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 70,860 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 22,660 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj & holds 0.36% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 551,751 shares. Perkins Coie Trust Co stated it has 13,835 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management Inc invested 4.51% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 420,918 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 2,801 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Polen Capital Management Lc holds 5.65 million shares. Harvest Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 0.12% or 2,110 shares. Exchange Capital Mgmt reported 20,268 shares. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp owns 22,835 shares. Findlay Park Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has 3.46% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Raymond James And stated it has 0.12% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bluemountain Capital Limited Co holds 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 58 shares. Cincinnati Insur Comm, Ohio-based fund reported 674,165 shares. First Fin In holds 0.08% or 579 shares. Moors & Cabot Inc owns 0.25% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 21,972 shares.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Accenture plcâ€™s (NYSE:ACN) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “Why We’re Buying Calls On Accenture Stock – Schaeffers Research” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture buys Fairway Tech – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.