As Accenture Plc (ACN) Share Value Rose, Campbell Newman Asset Management Raised Its Stake by $831,312; Capital International Investors Has Upped Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $7.27 Million

Capital International Investors increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Investors bought 35,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $224.78M, up from 1.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Investors who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $231.26. About 1.73 million shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 21/05/2018 – Southern Company Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Raises 2020 View To Adj EPS $8.70-Adj EPS $9.20; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy May Be Required to Pay Southern Co Termination Fee of $100M or $200M if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 24/05/2018 – NextEra Energy board declares quarterly dividend; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 08/03/2018 – AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 10/05/2018 – NextEra Energy honored with Visionary Award for Innovation in Shared Value

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 4,518 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 88,807 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.41 million, up from 84,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 1.85 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 20/03/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE – ACCENTURE AND SAP TO BUILD AND DEPLOY EXTENDED PLANNING SOLUTIONS ON SAP S/4HANA; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors

Capital International Investors, which manages about $250.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 499,723 shares to 484,011 shares, valued at $227.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.