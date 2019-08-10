As Accenture Plc (ACN) Share Price Rose, Yorktown Management & Research Co Boosted Stake by $369,600; As Mam Software Group (MAMS) Share Value Rose, Bandera Partners Has Cut Its Position by $745,736

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 110.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $704,000, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 1.76M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to Research from Accenture; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 29/03/2018 – Accenture To Acquire MXM, A Content-Powered Digital Marketing Agency; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Mam Software Group Inc (MAMS) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 93,217 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.49% . The hedge fund held 110,408 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $940,000, down from 203,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Mam Software Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 3,778 shares traded. MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) has risen 26.28% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 11,800 shares to 8,200 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semgroup Corp. (NYSE:SEMG) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST).

Analysts await MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.08 per share. MAMS’s profit will be $756,864 for 45.42 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by MAM Software Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

