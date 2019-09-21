As Accenture Plc (ACN) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Btim Decreased Holding; Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has Decreased Its Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) by $438,504

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 0.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 4,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 678,102 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $125.29 million, down from 683,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $193.09. About 2.42M shares traded or 29.28% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 08/05/2018 – Julie Sweet Says Accenture’s Strategy Is to ‘Double-Down’ on Diversity (Video); 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 10/04/2018 – Former Accenture Director of Data Science Joins Data Firm Clarity Insights; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department sold 1,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 27,550 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.28 million, down from 29,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $286.36. About 2.56 million shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco Division; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 30/05/2018 – Costco Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Jun. 7

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.10B for 28.30 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Ltd Llc owns 2,036 shares. Brookmont Cap Management reported 1,569 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Goelzer Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.42% or 17,098 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Boltwood Cap Management has 0.53% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.35% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt holds 0.13% or 1,661 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.81% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Finance Architects Inc owns 3,720 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department has 0.01% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 318 shares. Shikiar Asset Mgmt Inc owns 3,350 shares. 6,012 were accumulated by Profit Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Lifeplan Fincl holds 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 27 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Com invested in 49,388 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated invested in 1,544 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Associated Banc reported 1,494 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Btim Corp, which manages about $7.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR) by 2,570 shares to 213,262 shares, valued at $29.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 3,307 shares in the quarter, for a total of 556,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT).