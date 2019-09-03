As Accenture Plc (ACN) Market Valuation Rose, Swedbank Has Boosted Position by $83.84 Million; As Newell Brands (NWL) Stock Price Declined, Gabelli Funds Has Boosted Its Stake

Swedbank increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 87.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swedbank bought 476,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $180.04M, up from 546,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swedbank who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.18M shares traded or 20.99% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises Annual Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Guidance — Earnings Review; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B

Gabelli Funds Llc increased its stake in Newell Brands (NWL) by 91.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc bought 210,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 441,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, up from 230,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Newell Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 3.09 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 12/03/2018 – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR CONROY INDICATES SUPPORT FOR STARBOARD; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS – AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING, BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO COMPRISE 12 DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – COMPANY REITERATED ITS COMMITMENT TO CONTINUE ITS DIVIDEND AT CURRENT PER SHARE LEVELS THROUGH 2019; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-FORMER NEWELL BRANDS INC DIRECTOR MARTIN FRANKLIN SAYS J2 ACQUISITION LTD COULD BID FOR NEWELL ASSETS; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP – FORMER NEWELL DIRECTOR KEVIN CONROY HAS PUBLICLY SUPPORTED STARBOARD’S EFFORTS FOR CHANGE AT NEWELL; 19/03/2018 – Sharenet: Newell Brands cuts board deal with Icahn, snubbing Starboard; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands Aims to Grow Dividend After 2019 Within Target 30%-35% Payout Ratio Range; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – TRANSFORMATION PLAN WILL RESULT IN 66% REDUCTION IN NUMBER OF MANUFACTURING FACILITIES; 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn boosts stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – NEW PORTFOLIO WILL COMPRISE 7 CATEGORY-BASED DIVISIONS WITH ROUGHLY 20 PERCENT OF THEIR U.S. SALES E-COMMERCE DERIVED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold NWL shares while 156 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 381.67 million shares or 5.81% less from 405.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 124,285 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Voloridge Investment Management Limited Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) for 32,978 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company reported 51,454 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 169,515 shares. Poplar Forest Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.79 million shares or 1.85% of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.02% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Virtu Financial Llc holds 0.01% or 10,102 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 2.69 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Enterprise Fincl Serv invested in 0% or 343 shares. City Company owns 157 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 50,627 shares. Moreover, Adirondack Research And Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Primecap Ca has invested 0.05% in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 1,000 shares.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90B and $15.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc Com (NYSE:CMA) by 10,500 shares to 4,000 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,200 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $78,800 activity.

Swedbank, which manages about $21.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Cor (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 681,783 shares to 413,914 shares, valued at $74.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 77,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.90M shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Systems In (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sunbelt Securities holds 6,127 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 39,510 were accumulated by Salem Investment Counselors. Fiera owns 259,717 shares. Bank Of The West has invested 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 35,174 are owned by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset. Congress Asset Management Ma reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Shine Investment Advisory Ser owns 1,727 shares. Royal London Asset Management accumulated 0% or 261,313 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 367,368 shares or 1.93% of their US portfolio. Calamos Wealth Ltd Llc has 0.16% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Spirit Of America Management Ny, New York-based fund reported 6,950 shares. 41,065 are held by Bridges Inv Mgmt. Martin Currie Limited holds 1.09% or 87,992 shares in its portfolio. Blue Cap holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 3,728 shares.