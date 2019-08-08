As Accenture Plc (ACN) Market Valuation Rose, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Increased Position by $561,440; Soros Fund Management Cut Its Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Position by $10.79 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 86.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $98.17. About 1.20 million shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 09/05/2018 – AB InBev Trades 4.1% Higher After 1Q Results; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 09/05/2018 – New York Post: Anheuser-Busch dragged down by flat domestic sales; 29/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-One year countdown till Brexit: crunch time ahead!; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – EACH OF EFES BREWERIES INTERNATIONAL AND AB INBEV WESTERN EUROPEAN WILL HOLD 50% STAKE IN AB INBEV EFES; 03/04/2018 – JSE: ANH – AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill as shutdown looms; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 19/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 3,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 128,193 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.57 million, up from 125,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $188.87. About 2.14M shares traded or 20.01% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset reported 2.86 million shares. Moreover, Bb&T Limited Liability has 0.51% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). D E Shaw holds 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 12,032 shares. 75,460 were reported by Haverford Fincl Service Inc. 22,202 were reported by Ipswich Mgmt Company Inc. Heritage Wealth holds 137 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 120,626 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc owns 51,049 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Freestone Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 17,083 shares. Daiwa Secs Group holds 0.04% or 27,366 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Llc holds 2.37% or 418,918 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.47% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). New York-based Adirondack Trust Company has invested 0.44% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bb&T holds 242,641 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp holds 0.66% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 281,026 shares.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 37.80% or $0.31 from last year’s $0.82 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.25 billion for 21.72 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.60% negative EPS growth.