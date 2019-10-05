As Accenture Plc (ACN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Professional Advisory Services Has Lowered Its Stake by $931,408; As Honeywell Intl (HON) Stock Value Rose, Atlanta Capital Group Has Lowered Stake by $546,012

Professional Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 5.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Professional Advisory Services Inc sold 5,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 84,677 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.65M, down from 89,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $189.64. About 1.53M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of Instantaneous Equity Settlement; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corp to Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing to Accenture; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 12/04/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF RENDUCHINTALA, ACCENTURE’S BOARD NOW COMPRISES 12 DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers — Regardless of Age — in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Survey Finds

Atlanta Capital Group decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Group sold 3,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 9,596 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, down from 12,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Group who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $163.63. About 2.69M shares traded or 1.81% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises; 25/04/2018 – Honeywell Inaugurates Its First Asian Industrial Cyber Security Center In Singapore; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Raises Outlook as Equipment Demand Rises–Update; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Honeywell Recalls Hard Hats Due to Risk of Head Injury; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q Net $1.44B; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO EXPECTS 1 OR 2 ACQUISITIONS IN NEXT COUPLE QTRS; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – HOMES BUSINESS ON TRACK TO SPIN LATER THIS YEAR INTO A STANDALONE, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carderock Capital Mgmt holds 2.06% or 31,281 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 16,189 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Chilton Investment Ltd Llc reported 10,438 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 159,179 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Ltd stated it has 2,643 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Pnc Fin Services Grp accumulated 0.28% or 1.64 million shares. Jennison Assocs Limited Company reported 86,392 shares. Cincinnati Insur, Ohio-based fund reported 245,000 shares. Fairfield Bush And invested in 0.72% or 12,079 shares. 10,676 are owned by Exane Derivatives. Moreover, Atlas Browninc has 0.19% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 1,603 shares. Stephens Ar stated it has 48,912 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Hartline Invest reported 0.07% stake. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 3,798 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Regents Of The University Of California owns 2.08% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,223 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.44 billion for 20.35 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Atlanta Capital Group, which manages about $1.02 billion and $745.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 11,283 shares to 17,990 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 159,002 shares. 265 are owned by Arrow Corporation. 3,104 were accumulated by Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited Liability Co. Prio Wealth Lp invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Marco Llc owns 0.46% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 13,874 shares. Fdx Advsrs Incorporated reported 57,907 shares. 50 are owned by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Limited Liability. Cap Advsr Limited Limited Liability Corp holds 768 shares. Pinnacle Fin Prns owns 7,195 shares. Segment Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.3% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 34,492 shares. 29,511 are owned by Coastline. 91,908 were reported by Martin Currie. Cap Invsts invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). South Dakota Invest Council invested in 99,530 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Johnson Counsel reported 259,490 shares.

Professional Advisory Services Inc, which manages about $515.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) by 4,488 shares to 134,767 shares, valued at $9.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 19,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,508 shares, and has risen its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).