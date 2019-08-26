As Accenture Plc (ACN) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Boston Research & Management Has Lifted Holding; Delek Logistics Partners LP (DKL) Holder Biglari Capital Has Lifted Its Position by $544,000

Biglari Capital Corp increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (DKL) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.96% . The hedge fund held 121,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.92 million, up from 104,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Delek Logistics Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $743.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $30.45. About 3,126 shares traded. Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) has risen 14.12% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DKL News: 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD – LEVIATHAN PROJECT IS ON TRACK FOR PRODUCTION OF FIRST GAS DURING 2019; 25/05/2018 – Delek US and Delek Logistics Announce Regina Jones has Joined the Companies as EVP, General Counsel and Secretary; 31/05/2018 – DELEK GROUP LTD DLEKG.TA – WILL CONTINUE TO DIVEST NON-CORE ASSETS AS CO FOCUSES ON EXPANDING ENERGY BUSINESS IN ISRAEL AND ABROAD; 04/04/2018 – Israel’s Delek Group sells Faroe stake for 70 mln pounds; 21/04/2018 – DJ Delek Logistics Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DKL); 07/05/2018 – DELEK LOGISTICS PARTNERS LP DKL.N – DECLARED QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION OF $0.75 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT; INCREASED BY 8.7 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Noble, Delek seek rights to EMG pipeline for Egypt natgas supply; 21/03/2018 – DELEK DRILLING 4Q REVENUE $100.7M; 14/03/2018 – Delek Logistics Partners, LP 2017 K-1 Tax Packages Available on Website; 07/03/2018 – DELEK, NOBLE SAY IN TALKS TO BUY RIGHTS TO USE EMG PIPELINE FOR NATURAL GAS SUPPLY TO EGYPT

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 28,231 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 26,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $194.35. About 112,393 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 25/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference Today; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 675 shares. Century Companies reported 35,279 shares. 1,757 were reported by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. West Coast Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 9,833 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 22,847 shares. Hl Financial Service Limited Co reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Thomas Story Son Ltd Liability holds 6.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 65,525 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Brown Advisory Lc invested 1.29% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Lc holds 0.46% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 5,789 shares. Victory Management holds 33,993 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Co Il holds 0.24% or 39,109 shares. 10 reported 64,445 shares. Adage Capital Grp Lc invested in 0.35% or 800,500 shares. Pitcairn accumulated 0.03% or 1,404 shares.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $240.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DKL shares while 6 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 5.21 million shares or 5.00% less from 5.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 16,948 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 3 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 208,305 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 950 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL). First Trust Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) or 174,616 shares. Regions Fin holds 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 1,000 shares. Advisory Services Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 154 shares. Fmr Limited Company accumulated 0% or 52,800 shares. 22 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Com. Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd invested in 0.07% or 296,427 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) for 658,143 shares.