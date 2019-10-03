As Accenture LTD Class A (ACN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Boosted Its Holding; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Cut Its Wix Com LTD (WIX) Holding by $54.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.83B market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $118.97. About 270,721 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Ltd Class A (ACN) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 11,070 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 9,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $185.14. About 915,696 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY NEW BOOKINGS $10.3 BLN VS. $9.2 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Helps Airbus Improve Productivity on A330 Final Assembly Line; 22/03/2018 – Accenture’s revenue rises 15.2 percent; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold WIX shares while 68 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 38.50 million shares or 2.12% less from 39.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Lc has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 212,641 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 0% or 113 shares. Coatue Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 177,904 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Toth Advisory stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 112,580 were reported by Barclays Public Limited. New York-based Renaissance Techs Limited Liability has invested 0.2% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Spectrum Mngmt Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 50 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp stated it has 1,800 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership owns 4,944 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Grandeur Peak Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 269,373 shares or 3.98% of its portfolio. Glenmede Company Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 2,378 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 457,800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Td Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 13,223 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 19,619 shares.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 23,744 shares to 7.24M shares, valued at $282.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenable Hldgs Inc by 579,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.55M shares, and has risen its stake in 8X8 Inc New (NASDAQ:EGHT).

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13,684 shares to 45,384 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Charles Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 24,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,126 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.