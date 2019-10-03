As Accenture LTD Class A (ACN) Shares Rose, Holder Sva Plumb Wealth Management Raised Holding; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holder Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Lowered Stake by $3.58 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Ltd Class A (ACN) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 11,070 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 9,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.73B market cap company. It closed at $184.85 lastly. It is down 20.80% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 27/03/2018 – Compliance Spending is Shifting to New Technologies as Threat Landscape Expands, According to Accenture Report; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Appoints Vukani Mngxati Country Managing Director for South Africa

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 12,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 57,461 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.14 million, down from 70,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $277.94. About 74,302 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY FROZE CERTAIN GIFT CARD INFORMATION AND IS WORKING WITH MERCHANT CUSTOMERS TO LIMIT IMPACT OF UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS; 14/03/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC FLT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $232; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 22/04/2018 – DJ FleetCor Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO LIMIT IMPROPER USE OF ACCESSED PRIVATE LABEL GIFT CARD INFORMATION; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – COMPANY DID NOT SEE ANY EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO ITS SYSTEMS INVOLVING FLEET CARDS AND OTHER PAYMENT PRODUCTS; 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Accenture Close To Overbought Levels Ahead Of Earnings – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Accenture: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Travis Credit Union Renews Contract for Mortgage Cadence’s Loan Fulfillment Center – Business Wire” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $1.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid (VOT) by 2,396 shares to 63,766 shares, valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 5,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,845 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ontario – Canada-based Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). National Bank Of America De has 7.64M shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Svcs has invested 0.51% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Swedbank holds 0.89% or 1.06M shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,186 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al reported 0.03% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). The Massachusetts-based Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.16% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 201,600 are held by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Jupiter Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Transamerica Finance Advsr has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has 2.3% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 30.56 million shares. Brookmont Mgmt reported 2.36% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 238,614 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Lc holds 0.31% or 2.04M shares in its portfolio. Accredited Investors holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 1,344 shares.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18 million for 24.04 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FleetCor Technologies (FLT) Presents At William Blair Growth Stock Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Comdata to Acquire Payroll Card Provider SOLE Financial – Business Wire” published on July 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “FLEETCOR Partners with Nissan on Contactless Payments in Brazil – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “FLEETCOR Announces Appointment of Veteran Leader to Group Operating Role – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Comdata Announces New Mastercard Portfolio and First Mobile Fuel Transaction – Business Wire” with publication date: March 13, 2019.