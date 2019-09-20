As Accenture LTD Class A (ACN) Share Price Rose, Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $338,192; Apple (AAPL) Stake Maintained by Capital Wealth Planning Llc

Capital Wealth Planning Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 860.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc bought 202,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 225,487 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.63 million, up from 23,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $998.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $220.96. About 21.40M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 05/03/2018 – Apple’s Tax Billions Said Guarded by Bank of New York (Correct); 23/05/2018 – Pay for anything, anywhere without a QR code, Apple Pay or Starbucks app #disruptor50; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 16/04/2018 – UBS predicts Apple’s iPhone sales growth in China will be roughly flat this fiscal year, citing the longer upgrade cycles by the country’s consumers and rising local competition; 28/03/2018 – Apple Teams Up with Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University to Bring Coding to Chicago Teachers; 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 09/03/2018 – APPLE INC. vs Saint Lawrence Communications, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 03/09/2018; 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Ltd Class A (ACN) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 11,070 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, up from 9,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $194.67. About 1.50 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 29/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – MEREDITH CORPORATION TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING TO ACCENTURE; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama holds 2.62% or 2.84 million shares. Retirement Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 8,757 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Lc has invested 0.54% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Annex Advisory Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 40,635 shares. 26,518 are owned by Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Pa. De Burlo Grp accumulated 51,744 shares or 2% of the stock. Griffin Asset reported 88,726 shares stake. Wills Grp Inc stated it has 4.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1,246 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. South Texas Money Mngmt stated it has 0.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 2.04M shares. 118,748 were reported by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Communications Ltd holds 0.45% or 12,942 shares in its portfolio. Wellcome Tru Ltd (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru, United Kingdom-based fund reported 3.24M shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,200 shares.

