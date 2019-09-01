As Accenture LTD C (ACN) Shares Rose, Enterprise Financial Services Has Lifted by $688,800 Its Position; As Celgene (CELG) Share Value Declined, Holder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Cut Its Position

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 54.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 4,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $358,000, down from 8,258 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $96.8. About 2.66M shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 21/03/2018 – Denali Publishing Partners With Skillz Inc. to Announce Guns, Cars and Zombies! Turbo Mobile Game at Game Developers Conference; 24/05/2018 – Heard on the Street: Celgene’s Buybacks Are Coming Up Empty; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 30/05/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Announces Early Exercise Of Its Option To Acquire F-star Gamma; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO 1-YEAR PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL RATE `SUPERIOR BENEFIT’; 21/03/2018 – From the PM bureau — $CELG dives into Alzheimer’s: Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena; 18/04/2018 – U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental Biologics License Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) in Previously Treated Patients With Small Cell Lung Cancer and Grants Priority Review; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SAFETY PROFILE FOR OPDIVO AT TWO-YEAR FOLLOW-UP WAS CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS ANALYSES FROM STUDY

Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Accenture Ltd C (ACN) by 176.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought 3,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,171 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 2,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp who had been investing in Accenture Ltd C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.03 million shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 09/04/2018 – Accenture Cloud Platform Awarded US Patent for Analytics-Based Multi-Cloud Tagging Capabilities; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global Al Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B

Enterprise Financial Services Corp, which manages about $458.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,185 shares to 1,024 shares, valued at $187,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Natl Corporation Oh has 14,555 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Curbstone has invested 0.2% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Natl Trust Com reported 7,471 shares stake. Stonebridge Advisors Lc reported 4,222 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Ltd Co stated it has 0.45% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc has 0.23% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 9,788 shares. Hgk Asset Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,600 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 53,269 shares stake. Connors Investor Svcs holds 0.5% or 20,900 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Exane Derivatives accumulated 1,486 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, a California-based fund reported 249 shares. Davis accumulated 3.23% or 31,211 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Seabridge Investment Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise invested in 0.03% or 584,534 shares. Mycio Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Tcw invested in 15,654 shares. 718 were accumulated by Parkside Bancorp & Tru. Security Natl has 0.15% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Keybank National Association Oh owns 225,280 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank has 0.02% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Moors And Cabot reported 31,100 shares. Bp Public Ltd holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 76,000 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited accumulated 26,475 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Abrams Cap Mgmt LP reported 17.89% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Whalerock Point Prtnrs Llc holds 0.41% or 6,580 shares. Green Valley Llc holds 1.78% or 369,961 shares. Abner Herrman And Brock Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 3,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 0% or 2.83M shares.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 3,830 shares to 30,198 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Inc by 1,501 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,714 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD).

