As Accenture LTD Bermuda Cl A (ACN) Shares Rose, Baystate Wealth Management Cut Holding; Veeva Sys (VEEV) Shareholder Avalon Global Asset Management Lowered Its Stake by $3.01 Million

Baystate Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A (ACN) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc sold 3,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 6,524 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, down from 9,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Bermuda Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $194.92. About 1.01M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 16/05/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies’ Formation ‘18 Sees Record Attendance, Unveils P&C Innovation Lab, Sets New Bar for Operational Efficiency in the Industry; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Sees 3Q Rev $9.9B-$10.15B; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 18,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The hedge fund held 61,500 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.97 million, down from 80,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $149.42. About 1.36 million shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Net $44.3M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration With Sponsors; 16/04/2018 – Veeva Cloud Innovation Helps CPG and Chemical Industries Improve Quality Processes; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q EPS 29c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 91.11 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Llc has 522 shares. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). The New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). New England Inv And Retirement Grp invested 0.25% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Asset Management One Ltd holds 0.07% or 91,388 shares. Voya Limited Liability Com holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 571,935 shares. World Asset Mngmt owns 4,192 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 145,962 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 43,612 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Com holds 2,450 shares. Kames Public Ltd Com holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 63,000 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 80,185 shares. Syntal Prns Llc reported 10,192 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can owns 82,230 shares.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $211.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) by 40,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $15.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Veeva Systems Reaches Key Milestone 18 Months Early – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Veeva Systems Inc.’s (NYSE:VEEV) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veeva: Not Worth Buying Yet – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Baystate Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $529.70 million and $762.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ftse Rafi Us 1000 Etf by 23,215 shares to 876,285 shares, valued at $102.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ) by 118,657 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Small Cap Etf (SCZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Serv Grp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 884,626 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 0.12% or 22,936 shares in its portfolio. Legacy Private Trust has invested 0.27% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Suncoast Equity Management invested in 7.79% or 205,810 shares. Compton Ri holds 8,752 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Kingfisher Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 2,304 shares. Csu Producer Res accumulated 20,000 shares or 13.62% of the stock. Whittier Tru stated it has 72,080 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust Comm owns 24,076 shares. Carroll Associates reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated holds 1,284 shares. Bamco Inc New York holds 946 shares. West Coast Fin Ltd Llc stated it has 9,829 shares. Sit Associates Inc reported 0.65% stake. Stonebridge Mgmt stated it has 1,323 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.