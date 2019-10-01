As Accenture LTD (ACN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Haverford Financial Services Has Cut by $320,528 Its Holding; Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) Share Value Declined While Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Lifted by $669,130 Its Position

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 65,371 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24M, up from 59,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $111.83. About 2.21 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo fuels growth, but revenue falls short; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Gross Margin 72.4% of Revenue; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Eli Lilly to Pay $110 Million Upfront to AurKa Shareholders; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 20/04/2018 – LLY TO PRESENT GALCANEZUMAB,LASMIDITAN PHASE 3 DATA AT AAN MTG; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 14/05/2018 – LILLY TO PAY AURKA PHARMA HOLDERS $110M UPFRONT PAYMENT

Haverford Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd (ACN) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc sold 1,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 73,718 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.62M, down from 75,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $192.35. About 1.89 million shares traded or 1.83% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds AI’s Real Power Is Helping; 14/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Magic Quadrant For SAP Application Services, Worldwide; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE ACN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.61 TO $6.70; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – Meredith Corporation To Sell Meredith Xcelerated Marketing To Accenture; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 81 investors sold LLY shares while 459 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 284 raised stakes. 723.52 million shares or 3.90% less from 752.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South State has invested 0.35% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). United Services Automobile Association owns 0.16% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 578,245 shares. Mcgowan Gp Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 20,900 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 31.82M shares. Synovus Financial Corp holds 169,727 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd has 0.02% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 301,406 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated invested 0.03% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Telemus Cap Limited Co has invested 0.08% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, American Century Cos Inc has 0.05% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 470,309 shares. Moreover, Arrow has 0.18% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 7,520 shares. First Foundation reported 2,990 shares stake. Capital Ltd Ca reported 1.08% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Foster Dykema Cabot Ma reported 0.07% stake. Somerville Kurt F invested 0.12% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $579.98 million and $431.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 7,345 shares to 64,820 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 1,754 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,060 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $24.37 million activity. Smiley Joshua L had bought 185 shares worth $20,067.