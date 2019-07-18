As Accenture Ireland (ACN) Share Value Rose, Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Increased Holding by $3.73 Million; As Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Stock Value Rose, Jfs Wealth Advisors Lowered Position by $1.43 Million

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Accenture Ireland (ACN) by 53.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 21,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,708 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69 million, up from 39,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Accenture Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $194.81. About 1.12M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 27/03/2018 – Growing Number of Industries Harnessing the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Cape Analytics Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Property Intelligence Solution Enabled by Al and Geospatial lmagery to Property & Casualty Insurers; 30/05/2018 – Sanofi Chooses Accenture Interactive to Create UWell’s Healthcare Platform to Better Serve Consumers; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING; 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 80.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc sold 11,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,876 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $353,000, down from 14,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $138.88. About 1.65 million shares traded or 0.08% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 17/04/2018 – InvestConsultant: PNC Bank snaps up BNY Mellon’s wealth chief; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 13/04/2018 – PNC Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $1.2 Billion, $2.43 Diluted EPS; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 11.04%; 13/04/2018 – CORRECT: PNC SEES 2Q`18 OTHER NONINTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,256 shares to 4,432 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 5,621 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. Pfinsgraff Martin also bought $62,844 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares. HANNON MICHAEL J also sold $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.08% or 50,995 shares in its portfolio. Dana Investment Inc owns 17,423 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md accumulated 13.05 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 69,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 2,024 were accumulated by Virtu Financial Ltd Co. Prudential Public Limited Co stated it has 1.24 million shares. Aull Monroe Investment reported 2,837 shares. Ima Wealth accumulated 0.01% or 200 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 1.33 million shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 686,111 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.25% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Payden And Rygel accumulated 1,700 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 13,583 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 174,578 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Ssi Management Incorporated owns 1,286 shares. Peoples Fincl Corporation holds 1,415 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. D L Carlson Gru holds 5,178 shares. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability has invested 1.99% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Moreover, Comerica Bancshares has 0.24% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 165,433 shares. Toth Finance Advisory accumulated 608 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability holds 0.51% or 298,313 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd invested in 0.17% or 428,209 shares. Sloane Robinson Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 24,100 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. The California-based Saratoga Rech Inv Management has invested 1.78% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Tortoise Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 410 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 324 shares. Moreover, Haverford has 2.62% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 801,050 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

