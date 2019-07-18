As Accenture (ACN) Valuation Rose, Holder Torray Has Trimmed Its Position by $446,336; As Disney (DIS) Market Valuation Rose, Fayerweather Charles Increased Stake

Fayerweather Charles increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 94.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fayerweather Charles bought 3,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,318 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $811,000, up from 3,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fayerweather Charles who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $142.57. About 5.10M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SETS JULY 10 MEETING FOR VOTE ON DISNEY MERGER; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS AVAILABLE THROUGH ESPN CHANNEL IN ROKU CHANNEL STORE; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 12/04/2018 – PANEL SAYS DISNEY WILL BE REQUIRED TO MAKE A MANDATORY OFFER; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Accenture (ACN) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 2,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,683 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.67M, down from 97,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Accenture for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $193.81. About 1.26M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 26/03/2018 – ACCENTURE NAMES OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTORS FOR CALGARY,; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Financial Portformulas has 2.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Torch Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.57% or 1.19M shares in its portfolio. Apriem Advsrs reported 4,462 shares stake. Merian (Uk) invested in 1.62% or 1.58M shares. Buckingham Asset Management Lc has 20,967 shares. Regent Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.56% or 15,083 shares. Factory Mutual Insur has invested 0.49% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Lc holds 0.29% or 78,210 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1.27 million shares in its portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Ltd Company holds 1.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 80,000 shares. Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd accumulated 12,918 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors stated it has 0.52% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hightower Advsr Lc stated it has 638,365 shares.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genl Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 17,457 shares to 65,899 shares, valued at $11.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 13,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Genmab Adr (GMXAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen & Steers Inc stated it has 17,439 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cambridge Advsrs Inc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 15,487 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 11,951 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Portland Glob Advsrs Llc accumulated 1,426 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 7,507 shares. Cullinan Assocs Incorporated, Kentucky-based fund reported 26,385 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Limited has 252,922 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Nuance Limited Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pennsylvania-based Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.84% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Aperio Ltd Com owns 718,807 shares. Polaris Greystone Gp has invested 0.02% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.16% or 9,232 shares. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0.04% or 3,029 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).