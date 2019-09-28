As Accenture (ACN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Decreased Its Holding; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Cut Ebay (EBAY) Position as Share Value Rose

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 20,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 515,574 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.37M, down from 535,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 9.01 million shares traded or 22.35% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 16/05/2018 – GS1 US Appoints Healthcare and Digital Retail Leaders to Board of Governors; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: eBay Rtgs Unaffctd By Stck Buybk, Contd Grwth; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Accenture (ACN) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 40,625 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51M, down from 42,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Accenture for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $191.38. About 1.85 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 08/03/2018 – POLITICO Establishes Global AI Forum for Business Leaders and Policymakers with Accenture as Founding Partner; 11/05/2018 – Payments Canada, the Bank of Canada, TMX Group, Accenture and R3 Demonstrate Feasibility of lnstantaneous Equity Settlement through Distributed Ledger Technology; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New; 20/03/2018 – Accenture and SAP to Build and Deploy Extended Planning Solutions on SAP S/4HANA®; 20/03/2018 – Accenture PLC expected to post earnings of $1.49 a share – summary; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE TO BUY MXM, A CONTENT-POWERED DIGITAL MARKETING

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.76M for 18.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,879 shares to 31,816 shares, valued at $9.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 2,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,121 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.44% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 402,230 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Corp has 728,271 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Limited Liability holds 0% or 26 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 0.02% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 5,574 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.12% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 2.53M shares. Veritas Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3,275 shares stake. Invesco Limited invested in 25.55M shares or 0.24% of the stock. 22,904 are held by Old National Bank In. Conning Inc holds 0.02% or 13,475 shares in its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 1.55M shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Arete Wealth Advsr Lc has 0.05% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 7,009 shares. 1.74M were reported by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Shine Inv Advisory reported 500 shares. Kensico Management has invested 4.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 1.53M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32M and $333.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 24,850 shares to 228,100 shares, valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.