As Accenture (ACN) Share Value Rose, Holder Wilkins Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding by $335,800; Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Boosted Its Position in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by $380,016

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 25.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc bought 6,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 29,683 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.90M, up from 23,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $65.87. About 588,406 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB 2018 LOAD FACTOR 79.4% VS 80.2% LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 2017 ADJ. EPS TO $6.38 ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York pilot base; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group Had Seen 1Q Adjusted Cost Per ASM 8.8c-8.85c; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines merged with Virgin America in December 2016; 17/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR SEES NO CURRENT OPERATING IMPACT FROM VOLCANO: EMAIL; 15/05/2018 – Caxton Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q Consolidated Traffic Rose 5.9% From Year Ago; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC SAYS FEB 2018 ASMS 4.76 BLN, UP 9 PCT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q EPS 3c

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Accenture (ACN) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 1,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 40,625 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.51M, down from 42,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Accenture for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.59 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities In Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content Strategy And Digital Marketing; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – CO, JAPANTAXI CO WITH KDDI CORP AND ACCENTURE, HAVE DEVELOPED TAXI DISPATCH SUPPORT SYSTEM THAT PREDICTS DEMAND FOR TAXI SERVICES; 12/04/2018 – Endgame Expands Partner Footprint Amidst Growth of Secured Endpoints; 16/03/2018 – ACCENTURE’S MONTREAL OFFICE MANAGING DIRECTOR MADELEINE CHENETTE NAMED A FINALIST FOR LES MERCURIADES AWARDS; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED

More notable recent Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” on August 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alaska Air Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alaska Air Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Alaska Airlines announces new service from San Luis Obispo – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,547 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Llc. Chevy Chase Trust Inc holds 100,984 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Mufg Americas Corp reported 1,750 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 67,000 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Hsbc Public Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 41,437 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt reported 0.07% stake. Asset Management owns 7,312 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 9,655 shares. Jag Cap Management Ltd Co owns 18,633 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 605,239 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett And Co Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 584,952 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 868,720 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bowling Port Mgmt Limited Company, Ohio-based fund reported 3,678 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 40,790 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd accumulated 4,224 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Research And Inc invested in 27,846 shares or 2.08% of the stock. Ima Wealth Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 43 shares. New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Inv Gp has invested 0.3% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hartwell J M Partnership reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Nuance Invs Lc reported 2,249 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Foundation Advsrs stated it has 0.05% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Eqis Capital Mngmt, California-based fund reported 15,486 shares. Portland Glob Advsr Llc has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Quadrant Mgmt Ltd reported 21,350 shares. Ativo Management invested in 11,985 shares. Covington Cap has 1.36% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 5.59M shares. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 259,490 shares or 0.99% of the stock.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $365.32M and $333.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 17,535 shares to 200,248 shares, valued at $7.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.