As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Valuation Rose, Alkeon Capital Management Upped by $21.62 Million Its Position; Mak Capital One Has Raised Position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN)

Mak Capital One Llc increased its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In (ACHN) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc bought 1.74 million shares as the company’s stock rose 51.55% . The hedge fund held 6.93M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.51M, up from 5.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Achillion Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $597.73M market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4.21. About 69,425 shares traded. Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) has risen 66.42% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHN News: 07/05/2018 – Achillion at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 3.1% Position in Achillion; 18/05/2018 – Achillion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – ACHILLION 1Q LOSS/SHR 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals: Milind S. Deshpande Stepping Down as CEO, Will Continue as Consultant to Compan; 09/05/2018 – Achillion Short-Interest Ratio Rises 53% to 12 Days; 02/05/2018 – Achillion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 15c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACHN)

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 125.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 470,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 843,950 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.30 million, up from 373,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.19. About 10,401 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C

