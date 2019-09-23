As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stock Value Rose, Artal Group Sa Increased Holding; Capital One Finl (COF) Shareholder Basswood Capital Management Lowered Stake by $4.25 Million

Artal Group Sa increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 650% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artal Group Sa bought 1.30 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.62 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artal Group Sa who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 34,243 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (COF) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 47,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The hedge fund held 566,977 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.45M, down from 614,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Capital One Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $92.32. About 337,067 shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE 1Q NET REV. $6.9B, EST. $6.93B; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON – AFFORDABILITY IN HOUSING IS JUST GOING TO BECOME MORE AND MORE DIFFICULT TO MAINTAIN – CEO ON COF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q-End Loans Held for Investment Down 2% to $248.3 Billion; 08/04/2018 – REXFORD INDUSTRIAL REALTY INC REXR.N : CAPITAL ONE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30; 09/03/2018 – Fed says will not object to revised capital plan from Capital One; 24/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Winners and losers from U.S. banking rule rewrite; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Capital One: Sold Portfolio More Quickly Than Expected Due to Strong Market Demand

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Co stated it has 2,527 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,042 were reported by Verity Asset Mngmt. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv owns 604,820 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Us Bancorporation De has 126,159 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Inc accumulated 6,941 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Llc owns 19,147 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Company holds 7,065 shares. Nomura Hldgs reported 78,320 shares stake. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank And Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Pitcairn owns 9,225 shares. Miles Capital has 15,877 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Ballentine Ltd Liability reported 2,312 shares. Cap Advsr Limited Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 802 shares. Cibc Markets accumulated 0.06% or 81,608 shares. 134,088 are owned by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 111,733 shares to 285,375 shares, valued at $12.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 68,160 shares in the quarter, for a total of 584,362 shares, and has risen its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO).

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 8.07 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Artal Group Sa, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moderna Inc by 400,000 shares to 4.61M shares, valued at $67.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 225,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,000 shares, and cut its stake in Moderna Inc (Call).

