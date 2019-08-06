As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stock Price Rose, Tekla Capital Management Lifted by $810,612 Its Holding; Korea Investment Has Lifted Stake in Xcel Energy (XEL)

Korea Investment Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 18.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Korea Investment Corp bought 48,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 313,052 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.60M, up from 264,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Korea Investment Corp who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $59.78. About 1.33 million shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: FAA OKS WAIVER TO FLY DRONES BEYOND LINE OF SIGHT; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Won’t Participate in Mountain West Transmission Group; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 26/04/2018 – Xcel Energy 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 26/04/2018 – XCEL EXPECTS APPROVAL OF WIND PROJECT IN TEXAS; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – QTRLY GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS WERE HIGHER AS A RESULT OF INCREASED ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS MARGINS; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Brett Carter Named Chief Customer and Innovation Officer; 18/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces a New Milestone for Drone Technology; 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 29/05/2018 – Xcel Energy Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Tekla Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekla Capital Management Llc bought 17,622 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The institutional investor held 188,388 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 170,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekla Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $40.75. About 126,781 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8

Tekla Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuvasive Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 25,000 shares to 3,816 shares, valued at $217,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cellectis Sa by 63,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,035 shares, and cut its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Alps Advsr Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 124,486 shares. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 7,260 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma reported 0% stake. Daiwa Securities Group stated it has 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 4,700 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hudson Bay Capital LP holds 0.11% or 185,000 shares in its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 166,523 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Lc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 1,896 shares. 188,602 were reported by Foresite Capital Mngmt Ii Limited Liability Com. Birchview Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 18,672 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 16,570 shares. Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Misses Q2 EPS by 4c – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Here’s Why Acceleron Pharma Fell 17.7% in December – Motley Fool” published on January 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What You’ll Want to Know About Acceleron Pharma’s Q2 Update – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Celgene (CELG) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Raises Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acceleron Pharma Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Holding accumulated 429,439 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Ameritas Prtn has 0.05% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Richard Bernstein Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 59,075 shares. Wisconsin-based Johnson Financial Gp has invested 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Shine Investment Advisory Services holds 0.02% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) or 600 shares. Bailard invested in 0.02% or 4,599 shares. Moreover, Reaves W H And Com has 0.02% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 9,047 shares. Moreover, Investment Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 4,009 shares. 589,471 are held by Td Asset Mgmt. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.03% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Everence Cap Mgmt holds 16,101 shares. Pennsylvania, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 230,498 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Barclays Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 947,825 shares. First Personal Fincl Svcs has invested 0.01% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Korea Investment Corp, which manages about $22.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 146,357 shares to 464,005 shares, valued at $21.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 19,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,224 shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

More notable recent Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “America’s Renewable Energy Future Isn’t Evenly Distributed – Nasdaq” on June 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Xcel Energy (XEL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “XEL Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: CB, MMC, MDLZ, APC, XEL – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.