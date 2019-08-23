As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Foresite Capital Management Ii Cut by $966,000 Its Position; Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa Increased Achaogen (AKAO) Holding

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 188,602 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, down from 209,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 207,477 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa increased its stake in Achaogen Inc (AKAO) by 939.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa bought 7,997 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 8,848 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa who had been investing in Achaogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $0.11 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AKAO News: 23/04/2018 – ACHAOGEN:PLAZOMICIN DATA SHOWS POTENTIAL BENEFIT VS COLISTIN; 14/03/2018 ROBERT DUGGAN REPORTS 14.2 PCT STAKE IN ACHAOGEN INC AS OF MARCH 12 COMPARED TO A STAKE OF 13.2 PCT AS OF DECEMBER 6 -SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ACHAOGEN: FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE VOTED IN FAVOR OF PLAZOMICIN; 10/04/2018 – Achaogen Announces Multiple Plazomicin Presentations at European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECC; 08/05/2018 – Achaogen: Explicating The Prospects Of C-Scape; 04/05/2018 – Rounds Report: Eleven Train Head Further North While Achaogen Gained Mixed ADCOM Results; 21/03/2018 – ACHAOGEN INC – TARGET ACTION DATE UNDER PRESCRIPTION DRUG USER FEE ACT (PDUFA) IS JUNE 25, 2018; 30/04/2018 – $AKAO plazomicin BSI indication will be first drug under AdCom review for Limited Population Antibacterial Drug (LPAD) pathway, and will have important read-thru to other #antibiotics players; 04/05/2018 – ACHAOGEN INC – FDA ADVISORY COMMITTEE VOTED IN FAVOR OF PLAZOMICIN FOR TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH COMPLICATED URINARY TRACT INFECTIONS; 22/03/2018 – Achaogen Announces New Employment Inducement Grants

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold AKAO shares while 16 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 17.30 million shares or 11.94% more from 15.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) for 260,000 shares. D E Shaw reported 0% in Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO). Geode Cap Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO). Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0% or 245,000 shares in its portfolio. Teton holds 0.02% or 387,000 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 40,659 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 13,932 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) for 16,500 shares. State Street Corp reported 0% in Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO). Millennium Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO). International Grp stated it has 20,611 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company has 17,903 shares. 2,546 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prns. Legal & General Public Ltd Co reported 4,963 shares.

Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, which manages about $46265.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (Put) (NYSE:MGM) by 288 shares to 150 shares, valued at $384.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVX) by 1,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,093 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (Call) (NYSE:PFE).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $190,250 activity.