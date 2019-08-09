As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stock Price Rose, Holder Alkeon Capital Management Lifted Holding; Columbus Circle Investors Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding by $1.54 Million

Columbus Circle Investors decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors sold 28,983 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 917,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.55M, down from 946,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $52.62. About 2.75 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 125.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 470,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 843,950 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.30M, up from 373,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $44.84. About 42,042 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Comerica National Bank & Trust invested in 0.01% or 27,969 shares. Westfield Capital Mgmt Lp reported 1.38M shares stake. Finance Counselors Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 4,630 shares. 6,923 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Barclays Public Ltd holds 31,167 shares. Wellington Management Llp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.47 million shares. Platinum Investment Ltd holds 0.06% or 51,489 shares. Synovus has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.05% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 840 are owned by Smith Asset Grp L P. United Automobile Association invested in 77,426 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mgmt has 37,700 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Amer Century reported 94,276 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $190,250 activity.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66B and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 42,064 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $196.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 425,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.56M shares, and cut its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowen Hanes And Inc holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 990,075 shares. Catalyst Cap Ltd Co accumulated 0.14% or 74,150 shares. Cincinnati Fincl invested 5.2% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hbk Invests Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 7,150 shares. First Manhattan Com accumulated 449,806 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Welch Gp Limited Liability Corporation has 61,870 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs LP invested in 15,125 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Lederer & Invest Counsel Ca stated it has 33,270 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Minneapolis Portfolio Management Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 5.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Stralem And Inc has invested 3.4% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Pittenger Anderson has 0.81% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 192,863 shares. Park Circle owns 2.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 55,500 shares. 347,525 are owned by Estabrook Capital Mgmt. Norinchukin Comml Bank The stated it has 0.77% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54 billion and $3.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,756 shares to 256,500 shares, valued at $18.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boot Barn Hldgs Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 248,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 476,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24 billion for 17.54 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.