As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stock Price Declined, Sectoral Asset Management Upped Its Position by $2.65 Million; East Coast Asset Management Has Decreased Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $1.68 Million

Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) by 27.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought 57,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 269,396 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.55M, up from 211,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $40.79. About 158,964 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 18.82% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.39% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021

East Coast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 41.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,443 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36 million, down from 59,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $73.96. About 1.47 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO, DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 19/03/2018 – Colgate Continues to Recommend Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer by Baker Mills LLC Following Increase in Number of; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Global Unit Volume Up 2%; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.89B RUPEES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 19/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Since January 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $30.56 million activity. On Friday, January 18 CELGENE CORP /DE/ bought $30.37M worth of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) or 706,206 shares.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.30B and $831.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 38,500 shares to 218,697 shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irhythm Technologies by 14,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,600 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 460,941 shares. State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Alkeon Capital Mgmt Lc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Prudential Financial has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Tekla Mngmt Lc owns 188,388 shares. Bamco Inc Ny owns 120,677 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Foresite Management Ii Limited Liability Corporation has 188,602 shares for 3.97% of their portfolio. Sei Investments reported 29,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management has 0.22% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 878,577 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank accumulated 6,205 shares. Spark Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.18% or 84,000 shares in its portfolio. 218,464 were reported by Granahan Mngmt Inc Ma. Comml Bank Of America De holds 0% or 126,020 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prns has 0.01% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 3,593 shares. Fiera Capital holds 33,870 shares.

East Coast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $377.39M and $403.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 299,240 shares to 577,780 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 2,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Spotify Technology S A.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, down 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. CL’s profit will be $618.09 million for 25.68 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

