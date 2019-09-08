As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Shares Rose, Holder Foresite Capital Management Ii Lowered by $966,000 Its Stake; Steinberg Asset Management Increases Stake in Xpo Logistics (XPO)

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $72.19. About 1.49M shares traded or 30.36% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #18-1202 – 2018-03-07; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS PLANS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN NORTH; 06/03/2018 XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – SIGNED NEW CONTRACT WITH SOPREMA; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 14/05/2018 – DRIVERS AT XPO IN ERIE, PA SEEK TEAMSTER REPRESENTATION:UNION; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 03/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Uses Emerging Technology in Robot Security Program; 23/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Hold XPO Logistics-it’s best in class

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 188,602 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78M, down from 209,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $44.54. About 316,935 shares traded or 5.63% up from the average. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Receives FDA Fast Track Designation For ACE-083 In Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy (FSHD); 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natixis has 0.01% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Ls Invest Ltd Liability Co, a Michigan-based fund reported 6,763 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.09% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Ameriprise Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,100 shares. Whittier Co stated it has 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Cornerstone owns 16 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.28% or 355,673 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited owns 16,462 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP reported 0.05% stake. Hsbc Public Limited Co reported 38,122 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.01% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Amer Century Incorporated has 989,036 shares. Thomas White Ltd reported 10,985 shares. Hightower Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO).

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 6,341 shares to 17,012 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) by 31,457 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,298 shares, and cut its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP).

Analysts await Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Acceleron Pharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 138.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 116,670 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Axa reported 300,314 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Artisan Prns Partnership stated it has 0.05% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Bamco New York reported 120,677 shares stake. Fin Counselors holds 0.01% or 4,630 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 292,230 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). First Tru LP has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 102,602 were reported by Td Asset. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 541,282 shares. Glenmede Na reported 12,760 shares stake. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 72 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0% or 126,020 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares, a New York-based fund reported 6,205 shares.

