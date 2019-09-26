As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Share Value Rose, Tiverton Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.36 Million; Wix Com LTD (WIX) Shares Rose While Sylebra Hk Company LTD Lowered by $54.02 Million Its Stake

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 87.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 33,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The institutional investor held 4,603 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189,000, down from 37,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $41.98. About 232,619 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces ACE-083 Phase 2 Trial Presentation at the American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Acceleron to Webcast First Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Results on May 8, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-19; 01/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma: ACE-083 Is Currently Being Evaluated in Two Phase 2 Trials: One in FSHD and One in Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease; 01/05/2018 – ACCELERON GETS FDA FAST TRACK FOR ACE-083 IN FSHD; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Wix Com Ltd (WIX) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 380,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.31% . The institutional investor held 781,088 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.99M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Wix Com Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $117.91. About 821,450 shares traded or 65.71% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500.

Analysts await Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.81 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $-0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Acceleron Pharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 138.24% negative EPS growth.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $190,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.83 in 2019Q1.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starwood Property Trust Inc (NYSE:STWD) by 26,032 shares to 156,025 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.81 in 2019Q1.

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd, which manages about $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huya Inc by 82,102 shares to 2.92 million shares, valued at $72.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to report earnings on November, 12. After $-0.21 actual EPS reported by Wix.com Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.90% negative EPS growth.