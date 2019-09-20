As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Market Valuation Rose, Granahan Investment Management Decreased Position by $574,820; Skyline Champion (SKY) Valuation Rose While Mak Capital One Cut Its Stake

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 14,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 204,444 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.40M, down from 218,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.29 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.29 lastly. It is down 4.00% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Acceleron Pharma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLRN); 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58

Mak Capital One Llc decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY) by 14.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mak Capital One Llc sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.14% . The hedge fund held 3.44M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94.18M, down from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mak Capital One Llc who had been investing in Skyline Champion Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 152,030 shares traded. Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) has risen 3.15% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKY News: 15/05/2018 – SKYLINE CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A SPECIAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62381 PER SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 19/04/2018 – DJ Skyline Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SKY); 15/05/2018 – Skyline Declares Special Company Dividend In Connection With Exchange Transaction; 25/04/2018 – Skyline AI Names Shay Bushinsky, Co-Creator of Deep Junior, as Chief Data Scientist; 06/03/2018 – Leidos launches SkyLine-X™ Air Traffic Management system; 02/05/2018 – South Dakota Department of Health & Human Services Assigns Receivership of 19 Skyline Healthcare Facilities to Black Hills Rece; 12/04/2018 – Skyline 3Q EPS 14c; 13/04/2018 – SKYLINE INVESTMENT SA SKLP.WA – ITS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE ON MAY 9 ON SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FROM PLN 21.8 MLN TO PLN 23.3 MLN; 10/04/2018 – SKYLINE VENTURES INDIA LTD SYLI.BO – TO CONSIDER ISSUE OF SECURITIES ON PREFERENTIAL BASIS

More notable recent Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Skyline Champion Corporation to Participate in the RBC Capital Markets Global Industrials Conference – StreetInsider.com” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Superconductor leads industrial gainers; CEMEX only loser – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis: Red-Faced After Missing Own Guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do FleetCor Technologies’s (NYSE:FLT) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SKY shares while 29 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 52.69 million shares or 3.62% more from 50.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Susquehanna International Grp Llp reported 35,515 shares. Rice Hall James Assoc Llc holds 0.31% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) or 336,600 shares. Laurion Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability holds 250 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 0.12% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). First Interstate Bank & Trust has 394 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0% or 77,512 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 5,996 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0% in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,586 shares. Bancorporation Of America De reported 200,158 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley owns 8,354 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.19% or 854,435 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 175,800 shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 0% invested in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) for 2.63M shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $16.62 million activity.

Analysts await Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.81 EPS, down 28.57% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.63 per share. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by Acceleron Pharma Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 138.24% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Biogen, Acceleron terminate drugs after poor trials – Boston Business Journal” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Bristol-Myers Squibb Will Look Like After Acquiring Celgene – Nasdaq” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Acceleron Pharma Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average – Notable for XLRN – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Acceleron prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold XLRN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 45.23 million shares or 3.28% less from 46.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation invested in 52,890 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Laurion Capital Management Lp reported 24,219 shares. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Synovus Fincl holds 59 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 528,982 were reported by Northern Tru Corporation. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.07% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Spark Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 65,400 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. 1.50 million are owned by Artal Gp Sa. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 4.92 million shares. Birchview Lp holds 0.47% or 18,672 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 17,475 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Geller Advsr Ltd holds 0.3% or 18,750 shares.