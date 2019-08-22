As Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Market Valuation Rose, Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Lowered Holding by $966,000; Tegean Capital Management Holding in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Has Raised by $763,600 as Share Value Rose

Tegean Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tegean Capital Management Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31 million, up from 183,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tegean Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.3. About 626,050 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 17/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP COMPLETES $0.95B UNSECURED REVOLVER AMENDMENT-EXTENSION; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the 1Q 2018; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (XLRN) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 188,602 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.78 million, down from 209,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $47.33. About 194,105 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 07/05/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.58; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Pharma 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA INC XLRN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $65; 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron to Participate in Two Healthcare Investor Conferences in May; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold XLRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 10.00% more from 42.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership reported 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Granahan Invest Management Inc Ma owns 218,464 shares. Bamco invested in 0.02% or 120,677 shares. The California-based Franklin has invested 0.02% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 1.08 million were reported by Great Point Ltd Com. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 57,400 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc invested in 0.01% or 3,593 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.22% or 878,577 shares. Westfield Lp has invested 0.49% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Fred Alger Inc reported 0% stake. Deutsche Bank Ag owns 117,465 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 17,744 are owned by Legal And General Public Limited Co. 72,796 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $190,250 activity.

