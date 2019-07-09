As Accelerate Diagnostics (Call) (AXDX) Share Price Declined, Oracle Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position; Southernsun Asset Management Stake in Polaris Industries (PII) Raised by $730,968

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) by 1.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 8,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 579,920 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.96M, up from 571,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $82.3. About 609,683 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Increased Its Full-Year 2018 Sales Guidance to Up 4% to 6%; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SIGNS PACT TO BUY BOAT HOLDINGS, LLC,; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF TRANSACTION, BOAT HOLDINGS WILL OPERATE AS A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q EPS 85c; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 4 TO 6 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Ranger XP Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles Due to Injury Hazard (Recall Alert); 10/04/2018 – Polaris® Introduces Completely Reinvented 2019 RANGER CREW® XP 1000; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) (AXDX) by 66.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 407,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 206,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 163,264 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 4.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018

Analysts await Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.40 EPS, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.40 actual EPS reported by Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 278,066 shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $53.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX) by 39,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 240,103 shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (NYSE:STAY).