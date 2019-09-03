As Accelerate Diagnostics (Call) (AXDX) Market Value Declined, Oracle Investment Management Trimmed Holding by $407,100; New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowered Its Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Market Valuation Rose

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System sold 162,989 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 5.03 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $509.50M, down from 5.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $336.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $108.32. About 5.89 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon Says Amazon Partnership `Fair and Equal` (Video); 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 105 FROM EUR 100; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 24/05/2018 – ADYEN- APPOINTED MORGAN STANLEY & CO., J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS FOR OFFERING; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 08/05/2018 – WWE®’s George Barrios to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Investor Conference; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, CITIGROUP AND MORGAN STANLEY ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Sells Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase for $140M; 17/04/2018 – SLT: Securities services revenue boost at JP Morgan Chase

Oracle Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) (AXDX) by 66.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc sold 407,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 206,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $377,000, down from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 85,721 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spectrum Mngmt Grp has 1.31% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 43,223 shares. Wms Ltd holds 0.34% or 13,654 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 57.75M shares. King Wealth accumulated 61,897 shares. Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 3.02% or 59.51 million shares. Howard Cap Management owns 154,642 shares for 2.21% of their portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 1.53% or 21,313 shares in its portfolio. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated invested in 5,534 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Pure Fincl Advisors Inc has 2,410 shares. Moreover, Addenda Cap has 0.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Kepos Cap LP invested 0.86% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Calamos Ltd Liability Com holds 0.89% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.41M shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt invested in 1.16% or 5.50 million shares. Southeast Asset Advsrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,161 shares. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2.22 million shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52 billion for 11.19 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 5,890 shares to 38,999 shares, valued at $27.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 1,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 4,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ameritas Prns invested in 2,287 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Bancshares Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 41,168 shares. Stifel stated it has 0.04% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Winslow Evans Crocker Incorporated has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Bamco New York reported 260,000 shares stake. 6,360 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce. First Republic Inv holds 0.06% or 548,600 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One reported 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Vanguard Group has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 1.39 million shares. 55,638 are owned by Point72 Asset Mgmt L P. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 15,144 shares. Blair William & Company Il reported 694,522 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 6,395 shares. Sei Invs holds 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) or 2,470 shares.

Analysts await Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% negative EPS growth.