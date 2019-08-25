As Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Oracle Investment Management Has Upped Stake; As Citigroup (C) Stock Rose, Holder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Raised Stake

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 141,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 30.84 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92B, up from 30.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $61.95. About 17.12 million shares traded or 24.88% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO JOHN GERSPACH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 13/04/2018 – CITI HELD ONTO GAINS IN WALLET SHARE IN INVESTMENT BANKING: CEO; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SAID TO APPOINT DELLA PIETRA TO RUN CITI HOLDINGS; 03/05/2018 – Bulgaria’s BEH picks Citi as global coordinator for bond issue; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Net Loss Revised to $18.89 Billion From $18.3 Billion; 14/05/2018 – Concho at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/03/2018 – Citigroup CEO earns 369 times average employee; 27/03/2018 – CITI’S WILLEM BUITER COMMENTS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 20/03/2018 – CITIGROUP’S COMMODITIES STRATEGIST TRACY LIAO SPEAKS IN PERTH

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 608.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 3.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 4.35 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.43M, up from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $968.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 318,389 shares traded or 69.95% up from the average. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Dividend Stocks That Are Perfect for Retirement – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Aurora Cannabis Announces Upsizing of Credit Facility to Approximately C$360 Million (US$280 Million) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Tumbles After Brief Yield Curve Inversion – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis: Questions Over Its Cash Balance – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,407 were accumulated by Stillwater Limited Liability. Independent Invsts reported 14,275 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Burns J W & New York has 0.09% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 5,978 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 110,228 shares. Chesley Taft & Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hilton Management Llc invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Company Il, Illinois-based fund reported 5,030 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt invested in 0.28% or 667,877 shares. The California-based First Republic Management has invested 0.18% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Pzena Investment Mngmt Ltd invested 2.66% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Greenleaf Trust holds 151,999 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Inv Management owns 11,515 shares. New York-based Tompkins Corporation has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Dumont Blake Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.19% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 173,128 shares.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anaplan Inc by 396,667 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $73.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 36,709 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv.

More notable recent Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on March 23, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Factors of Influence in 2019, Key Indicators and Opportunity within New Relic, Clean Harbors, Sage Therapeutics, Accelerate Diagnostics, Fortinet, and Colfax â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “50 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) To Present At 37th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on January 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.