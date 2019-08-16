As Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Stock Price Declined, Oracle Investment Management Has Boosted by $78.46 Million Its Position; Portolan Capital Management Increased Its Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Holding by $824,754 as Market Value Declined

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 824,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.56% . The hedge fund held 7.63 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.54 million, up from 6.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.49 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.0075 during the last trading session, reaching $0.46. About 1.72M shares traded or 68.85% up from the average. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: $104M Drawn on Facility at March 31; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE INCREASED $40M TO $175M; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $40.6M, EST. $36.7M; 30/03/2018 – As shale wells grow longer, buyouts attract hemmed in oil producers; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 944 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum 1Q Rev $40.6M; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVER BOOSTED TO $175M; 08/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: Remediation Work Taking Place at a Caprito Well in Ward County, Texas; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination and Presentation at IPAA OGIS New York; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY PRODUCTION OF 808 MBOE

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 608.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 3.74M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 4.35M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.43 million, up from 613,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $997.09M market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 208,748 shares traded or 11.82% up from the average. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 21/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics announces sizeable release of new data at ECCMID 2018; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX); 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 09/05/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Short-Interest Ratio Up 55% to 92 Days; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD; 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 223,448 shares to 438,167 shares, valued at $6.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Match Group Inc. by 61,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,433 shares, and cut its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold AXAS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 82.74 million shares or 3.92% less from 86.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 176,900 shares. Barclays Pcl invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Counselors Incorporated has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) for 246,287 shares. King Luther Mngmt owns 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) for 15,809 shares. Salem Investment Counselors holds 358,344 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Legal And General Gp Inc Public Ltd Com stated it has 26,624 shares. Victory Management owns 14,485 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Services Grp has 0% invested in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). The Pennsylvania-based Blb&B Lc has invested 0.22% in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 0% or 200 shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0% or 22,448 shares in its portfolio. Menta Capital Lc reported 82,448 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 6,395 shares. Trellus Mngmt Llc holds 3.05% or 76,170 shares in its portfolio. 59,300 were accumulated by Swiss Natl Bank. Voya Invest Management Limited Com reported 10,755 shares. Moreover, Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Co (Wy) has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 111 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Limited Com reported 1.11M shares. Eaton Vance invested 0.01% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Amer International Gru Incorporated accumulated 0% or 16,624 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.01% or 39,727 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 55,638 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp invested in 151,258 shares. Hanseatic Management Serv invested in 0% or 117 shares. Jane Street Limited Com holds 0% or 30,864 shares. Birchview Limited Partnership holds 28.76% or 2.18M shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fin accumulated 0.04% or 651,939 shares.