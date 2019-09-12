As Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Stock Price Declined, Holder Cadian Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position by $6.19 Million; L & S Advisors Has Lowered Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $335,061 as Market Value Declined

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 94.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 281,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 16,825 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $385,000, down from 297,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.61% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 1,889 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – EXPECTS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY PREPAYMENT AMOUNT OF THE PREPAID FORWARD

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 177 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,139 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.41M, down from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $14.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1837.12. About 389,251 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 30/05/2018 – FinancialExpress: Amazon Pay’s FY17 net loss widens to Rs 177.8 cr; 15/05/2018 – CRG Makes First Investment in Portland Market; 03/04/2018 – Trump Delivers New Attack Against Amazon; 28/03/2018 – White House says Trump not looking to go after Amazon right now; 08/04/2018 – SUMMERS SAYS TRUMP HAS BEEN ON A `JIHAD’ AGAINST AMAZON; 14/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company:; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Amazon considering buying some U.S. Toys ‘R’ Us stores; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PTLA) by 116,789 shares to 4.09 million shares, valued at $111.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genmark Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 488,739 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold AXDX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 27.92 million shares or 7.98% more from 25.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Birchview Cap Limited Partnership reported 2.18M shares stake. Moreover, Asset Management One Co Ltd has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 475 shares in its portfolio. Group Inc accumulated 17,343 shares or 0% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 12,275 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Millennium Ltd Liability holds 0% or 11,238 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 26,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 7,492 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Republic Inv Management Inc invested in 0.06% or 493,740 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 461,442 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 3,138 shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Hanseatic Management Ser Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 117 shares.

Analysts await Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, up 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% negative EPS growth.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44 million and $757.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) by 26,178 shares to 32,825 shares, valued at $7.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matthews Asia Growth Fd by 14,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,629 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 99.84 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.